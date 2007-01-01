Results - Large Steel Orchestra Preliminaries - Trinidad & Tobago National Panorama 2020

Trinidad & Tobago, W.I. - For Trinidad & Tobago’s National 2020 Panorama season, fourteen steel orchestras are moving forward to the Sunday February 9 semi-finals in the large category.   Exodus, defending champs Renegades and Desperadoes currently occupy the three top berths, respectively.

This is the first time that Silver Stars, since moving to the large band category from medium in 2008, is not advancing past preliminaries.  In fact, the band had performed on final night every year since, with two championships to their credit in 2009 and 2010.

The top fourteen large bands join their sixteen medium category counterparts at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain from 1:00 p.m. in their quest for respective 2020 championship titles.

Following are the full results, for the preliminary phase of competition for Large conventional steel orchestras in Trinidad & Tobago’s 2020 Panorama season.  

Color Key East Zone Region North Zone Region South/Central
Zone Region		 Tobago Region  

Large Conventional Steel Orchestras - Full 2020 Preliminary RESULTS
 Updating in real time
  Plc BAND SONG ARRANGER
  1st
274		 Exodus

Dear Promoter
 Terrance “BJ” Marcelle
Terrance “BJ” Marcelle
  2nd
273.5		 Renegades

Wrong Again
 Duvone Stewart
Duvone Stewart
  3rd
269		 Desperadoes

More Sokah
 Carlton “Zanda” Alexander
Carlton “Zanda” Alexander
  4th
268		 Invaders

Feeling It
 Arddin Herbert
Arddin Herbert
  5th
267		 Phase II Pan Groove

2020 Vision
 Len “Boogsie” Sharpe
Len “Boogsie” Sharpe
  5th
267		 Supernovas

Dear Promoter
 Amrit Samaroo
Amrit Samaroo
  7th
266		 Trinidad All Stars

More Sokah
 Leon “Smooth” Edwards
Leon “Smooth” Edwards
  8th
264		 Redemption Sound Setters

 Wrong Again
 Micheal Toby
Micheal Toby
  9th
263		 Skiffle

Wrong Again
 Kendall Williams, Marc Brooks, Odie Franklin
Marc Brooks
Kendall Williams
Odie Franklin
  10th
261		 birdsong

More Sokah
 Robert Greenidge
Robert Greenidge
  10th
261		 Fonclaire

Dear Promoter
 Darren Sheppard
Darren Sheppard
 
12th
260		 Buccooneers

 		 Feeling It
 Seion Gomez
Seion Gomez 
  13th
259		 La Brea Nightingales

Feeling It
 Vanessa Headley
Vanessa Headley

13th
259

 Tropical Angel Harps

More Sokah
 Clarence Morris
Clarence Morris
   
 
 

15th
256

 Starlift

Wrong Again
Danté Pantin
 

16th
253

 Silver Stars

Dear Promoter
 Liam Teague
Liam Teague
 

17th
233

 Antillean All Stars

 Savannah Grass

Glen ‘Zola’ Williams


