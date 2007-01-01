Results - Large Steel Orchestra Preliminaries - Trinidad & Tobago National Panorama 2020

Trinidad & Tobago, W.I. - For Trinidad & Tobago’s National 2020 Panorama season, fourteen steel orchestras are moving forward to the Sunday February 9 semi-finals in the large category. Exodus, defending champs Renegades and Desperadoes currently occupy the three top berths, respectively.

This is the first time that Silver Stars, since moving to the large band category from medium in 2008, is not advancing past preliminaries. In fact, the band had performed on final night every year since, with two championships to their credit in 2009 and 2010.

The top fourteen large bands join their sixteen medium category counterparts at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain from 1:00 p.m. in their quest for respective 2020 championship titles.

Following are the full results, for the preliminary phase of competition for Large conventional steel orchestras in Trinidad & Tobago’s 2020 Panorama season.



